Detroit Dog Rescue is tending to a pup it said appears to have been seriously neglected in Detroit.

The group fielded a call from Detroit Fire Department staff around 7 a.m. Thursday "regarding a dog who was tied to wires, a chain and a belt and had a few injuries," officials said on its Facebook page.

The dog was found early Thursday by city firefighters. (Photo: Detroit Dog Rescue)

The DDR team rushed to the scene and took in the dog after firefighters removed the chains and wire, according to the post.

"We’re seeing so many neglect cases and really need some help," the group said. "In most cases #DDR is the only place these agencies can turn to."

News of the rescue brought strong reactions online.

"I don't understand how this just keeps happening," said one user on the DDR Facebook page. "Thank you for rescuing this precious soul and also thank you to the firefighters. Hoping this dog now can find the forever home it deserves."

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/08/01/firefighters-dog-tied-wires-chain-detroit-dog-rescue/1896380001/