Detroit -- A 15-year-old boy was injured Thursday night after he was shot while riding his bike through a park on the city’s east side.

According to Detroit police, the teen was riding his bike through a park in the area of Fairmount and Schoenherr around 7:10 p.m. when he saw several men gambling. The teen told police that as he rode away he heard several gun shots and that he was hit.

Wish Egan Field sits along Schoenherr between Eastburn and East State Fair.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he was in stable condition Thursday night.

