Man, 29, fatally shot on Detroit's west side
Detroit -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man found shot several times overnight on the city’s west side.
According to police, someone placed a 911 call around 12:50 a.m. Friday saying that someone had been shot at 15511 Turner. Officers arrived to the scene and found the victim deceased.
The circumstances of the shooting are unknown.
