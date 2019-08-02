Detroit -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man found shot several times overnight on the city’s west side.

According to police, someone placed a 911 call around 12:50 a.m. Friday saying that someone had been shot at 15511 Turner. Officers arrived to the scene and found the victim deceased.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown.

