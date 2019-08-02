Detroit -- The victim of an attempted robbery thwarted three perpetrators Thursday night firing shots and injuring two of them on the city’s west side. Detroit police have arrested the suspects.

According to police, around 9 p.m. in the 8200 block of Woodlawn, the victim, a 49-year-old man, was standing outside when he saw men in a blue Buick. He told police that he saw the men trying to rob someone else and then they turned their attention to him.

As the three men attempted to rob the victim, a CPL holder, he retrieved his gun and fired shots. As the men attempted to leave, they put their car in reverse and hit a building.

The victim was not injured.

The men ran from the scene and were found in a vacant house in the 8100 block of Knodell. Police received assistance from the Grosse Pointe Farms K-9 Unit.

Police recovered a firearm and money in an alley near the shooting.

One suspect, 26, was shot in the leg. He was transported to the hospital where he was in stable condition.

A second suspect, 25,is in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the body.

The third suspect, also 25, was not injured.

