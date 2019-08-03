Detroit police are looking for three people accused of stealing a white GMC Yukon Denali at gunpoint Friday evening.
The victim told police he was leaving a store in the 2300 block of Gratiot about 7:40 p.m. when two armed men demanded money from him and a passenger and the luxury SUV.
Police said one of the men got into the Denali, and the other got into a black Ford Fusion driven by a third person. They were last seen traveling south on Gratiot.
The armed suspects were described as a 30- to 35-year-old-man, 6 feet tall, 250-300 pounds, wearing a gold chain, black shirt, and black pants, and a 25- to 35 year-old-man, 6 feet, tall, 190-210 pounds, wearing a black cap, tan half mask, white shirt, black pants and black and white shoes.
