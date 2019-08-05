Detroit – The Detroit Department of Transportation and the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation will receive $2.6 million in grants to buy up to six electric buses and charging infrastructure.

Buy Photo A bus passes by the Detroit Department of Transportation offices building at 1301 E. Warren in Detroit. (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)

Funding is through a federal transit grant program. The award offers each agency opportunities to partner with DTE Electric and all-electric bus manufacturer Proterra.

The agencies submitted a joint application in March for funding to replace older and mileage-eligible diesel buses with all-electric buses.

The new buses are expected to hit the streets in 2021.

