Detroit — Kelley Root, a Michigan native and 15-year veteran of The Detroit News, is the paper's new managing editor.

Root, 51, replaces Gary Miles to oversee operations of the newsroom. Miles in May took over the position of editor and publisher, replacing the late Jonathan Wolman, who died April 15.

"I believe in this paper, I believe in the people that make this paper what it is," said Root, who previously was assistant managing editor. "We punch above our weight class. I want to continue to do that for as long as we can, as well as we can. I think we have some excellent journalists here, and I am excited as we go forward to carry on some of the very best traditions of The Detroit News."

Root now will oversee investigative projects and features as well as continue to supervise local news and business coverage. She will continue to report to Miles.

"I've been constantly impressed with Kelley both as a leader and a journalist," Miles told staff members Monday afternoon. "She's done an incredible job, I think, in all of these capacities. She's not just strong in news judgment and editorially but is outstanding at working with people and navigating the ... challenges that we face and see every day."

Before taking the assistant managing editor position, Root had been metro editor at The News, where she oversaw the reporting team covering Detroit's historic municipal bankruptcy. She also led The News' Macomb County bureau.

Prior to coming to The News in 2004, Root spent 15 years at the Grand Rapids Press, where she worked as an assistant city editor and a reporter covering police and Grand Rapids City Hall.

She is a board member for the Detroit chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

Root, who grew up in Oak Park, earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Michigan State University in 1989. She lives in Grosse Pointe Woods with her daughter, Grace. Her late husband, Doug Guthrie, a Detroit News reporter and auto critic, died in 2013.

