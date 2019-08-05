Detroit — Two women in their 20s were hit in a drive-by shooting early Monday morning on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting took place about 12:30 a.m. on the 14100 block of Blackstone, which is north of Schoolcraft and west of Evergreen.

Police say the victims, 24- and 25-year-old women, were standing in a driveway when two vehicles pulled up. One was dark in color, the other a silver Jeep Liberty.

The occupants jumped out of the vehicles and fired guns at the women, striking both, before fleeing.

After being shot, the 25-year-old woman drove herself and the other victim to a hospital. She was listed in stable condition, and the other victim was listed in temporary serious condition.

Police say the shooters are "possibly known" figures, but offered no description.

