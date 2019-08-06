Detroit — Fire department officials are investigating an “apparent natural gas explosion” Tuesday on Detroit's east side that flattened one home and set fire to two others.

The house is located in the 5000 block of Haverhill Street near Interstate 94, between Chandler Park Road and Whittier Street. Officials said they received a call about the fire at about 1:26 p.m.

Buy Photo Crews battle explosion and fires in the 5700 block of Haverhill on Detroit's east side. Initial reports said it was a natural gas explosion. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

About eight fire companies responded, they said.

“When our companies arrived at the scene, the house was fully collapsed,” Darnell Freeman Detroit Fire Department Senior Chief, said. “We’re still investigating to determine what happened.”

Crews from DTE Energy were also on the scene. Freeman said they wouldn’t be allowed into what’s left of the home until firefighters were sure the fire was extinguished.

He said the cause of the explosion appears to have been the result of a natural gas leak but it’s not clear what caused the leak, he said.

“We won’t be able to make that determination until we can bring in the heavy equipment.”

Freeman said no injuries were reported.

“There was a lady in the house next door,” he said. “She’s kind of shaken up, but she is fine.”

He said no firefighters were injured, either.

The chief also said just the two homes next to the flattened house were affected by the blast. The damage to them was caused by smoke and fire.

Aaron Roy, 38, of Madison Heights, was across the street from the site of the explosion when it happened. He was doing some remodeling work on a nearby house, he said.

“I was on a plank when I heard this loud, thunderous noise,” he said. “I looked across the street and saw this home’s windows being blown out and then I felt the force of the blast and it pushed me back a bit. The whole house just collapsed right on down.”

Roy said then it took a few minutes for the flames to start.

“It scared the hell out of me.”

