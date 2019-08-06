Detroit — A 32-year-old man from Detroit's west side faces a charge of open murder, along with three gun-related felonies, after being arrested Saturday night for a homicide that started with a "physical altercation."

At about 7 p.m. Saturday, on the 3200 block of Gladstone — south of Joy Road, west of Linwood — the suspect, Timothy Hill, and the victim argued.

That argument turned physical, police said, and then Hill allegedly "produced a firearm and began to fire shots, striking the victim multiple times."

Medics declared the victim dead at the scene. Initial information had it that the victim was 31, but the Wayne County medical examiner has victim Robert Whitt's age as 36.

He was a month from his birthday at the time of his shooting, and was killed by multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the shooter fled the location in a blue 2010 Chevy Malibu, but Hill was arrested quickly after the shooting.

On Monday, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Hill with open murder, two counts of felony firearm, and one count of firearms possession by a felon.

Arraignment information was not immediately available.

