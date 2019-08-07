Detroit — After a 30-year-old woman was gunned down Saturday night during a "physical altercation" at Rouge Park on Detroit's west side, police are asking for the public's help in identifying the shooter.

As people gathered at the park at about 7:30 p.m., two people began fighting, police say. The shooting took place in the area of Plymouth and Burt roads.

A man police describe as armed, 6 feet tall with dark skin and shoulder-length dreadlocks, wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts left the area in a newer black Mercedes.

He returned to the scene and started firing shots, also hitting a 29-year-old man. The woman, Francessca Marks, died of a gunshot wound to her right shoulder, per the Wayne County Medical Examiner. She was about two weeks from her 31st birthday.

Police say the shooter fled the scene in a different vehicle, a silver, four-door Dodge Charger 392, eastbound on Plymouth Road.

