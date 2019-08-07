Detroit — Three people died early Wednesday morning in a crash on Detroit's east side, police said.

The triple-fatal crash took place about 1:50 a.m. in the area of Gratiot and Liberal, which is south of East State Fair.

Police say a vehicle was turning onto southbound Gratiot when it hit a vehicle northbound on Gratiot.

All three victims are male. Two of their ages are not immediately known, and the third, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was 57.

Police arrived to find the wreckage and the two drivers trapped in their vehicles. Both drivers died at the scene. The passenger was transported to the hospital, but ultimately died.

As of July 30, the last time crash statistics were updated, 515 people had died in car crashes in Michigan in 2019, per Michigan State Police data presented by the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/08/07/police-3-die-2-car-crash-gratiot/1941413001/