Detroit — A police chase on Detroit's west side late Wednesday night ended in a crash, and six people were sent to the hospital, police said.

The pursuit started in the area of Mark Twain and Lyndon. That's north of Schoolcraft and east of Hubbell.

Police say that officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver instead kept heading south on Mark Twain.

That driver allegedly failed to yield and hit a vehicle that was westbound on Lyndon.

Four people, a 44-year-old woman, a 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Both people in the vehicle police were chasing were taken to the hospital, and both are in police custody. They're both males, one 30, the other 33. Their conditions weren't available either.

