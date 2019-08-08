Detroit police released surveillance images of two suspects wanted in connection with a carjacking last week on the city’s east side.

The pair who had a weapon approached two people in a white GMC Yukon on foot after a black Ford Fusion pulled in front of the SUV around 7:40 p.m. Friday in the parking lot outside Motor City Liquor near Gratiot and Chene, investigators said in a statement.

After demanding the victims' money and the SUV, one of the suspects drove off with the Yukon while the other left in the Ford, according to the release.

Detroit police said suspects in a carjacking fled south on Gratiot on Aug. 2 (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The first suspect is described as a heavyset man, last seen wearing a black shirt with “Hustle” in white letters.

The second suspect, also a male, was last seen wearing a tan mask, blue hat, white shirt with black and red graphics, dark pants as well as black and white shoes.

Anyone who has seen them or knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Commercial Auto Theft unit at (313) 596-2555. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/08/08/detroit-carjacking-suspects-video/1960520001/