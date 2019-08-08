Detroit police are investigating a drive-by shooting on the city's west side Thursday night that left a man dead and two others wounded.

The three were driving north on the Southfield Freeway service drive near Seven Mile at about 8:55 p.m. when another car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking the driver, investigators said in a statement.

Buy Photo The 3 victims crashed after the incident reported about 8:55 p.m. Thursday. (Photo: The Detroit News)

"The suspect continued northbound on the service drive, at which time the victims' vehicle crashed into the easement," the release said.

The driver was pronounced dead.

The two male passengers were rushed to a hospital.

One of the victims, identified as a 44-year-old, was listed in temporary serious condition, police said. The other person injured in the shooting was listed in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/08/08/driver-dead-2-passengers-injured-detroit-shooting/1963227001/