Detroit — Police are investigating the carjacking Friday morning of a 66-year-old ride share driver on the city's west side, officials said.

The incident happened at about 3:40 a.m. Friday in the area of Mark Twain and Lyndon, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a ride share driver was transporting three men in his four-door, 2007 Cadillac Escalade when they produced a weapon, assaulted the victim and ordered him out of the vehicle.

The license plate of the vehicle is AYR 247.

Police said the three men were all wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone with information about the carjacking should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit at (313) 596-2555.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/08/09/police-seek-tips-west-side-detroit-carjacking/1965291001/