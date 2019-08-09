Police seek tips in west side Detroit carjacking
Detroit — Police are investigating the carjacking Friday morning of a 66-year-old ride share driver on the city's west side, officials said.
The incident happened at about 3:40 a.m. Friday in the area of Mark Twain and Lyndon, police said.
According to a preliminary investigation, a ride share driver was transporting three men in his four-door, 2007 Cadillac Escalade when they produced a weapon, assaulted the victim and ordered him out of the vehicle.
The license plate of the vehicle is AYR 247.
Police said the three men were all wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts.
Anyone with information about the carjacking should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit at (313) 596-2555.
