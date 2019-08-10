Two hospitalized after shooting at east side Detroit gas station
Detroit — Two men are hospitalized Saturday following a shooting at a gas station on the city's east side, police said.
The incident occurred at 2:11 a.m. at an Exxon gas station in the 17000 block of Harper Avenue, police said.
A 35-year-old suspect armed with a handgun entered the gas station with his female friend.
The two victims were at the gas station with three other unknown men and began talking to the woman. A fight ensued between the two victims and the suspect and shots were fired. The suspect fled the scene on foot, police said.
The first victim, a 33-year-old was shot in the thigh. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in serious condition. The second, a 36-year-old, was shot twice in his body and arm. He is listed in critical condition.
Police are searching for the 35-year-old suspect who is described as 6-feet tall and armed with a handgun.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2200. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
