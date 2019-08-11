Detroit — A 33-year-old Detroit man is the second to face murder charges in the mid-June death of a 27-year-old on the city's east side after a "verbal altercation," and has been denied bond as his case proceeds.

The homicide took place about 9:50 p.m. June 17 on the 11500 block of Harper, police said at the time. That's east of Conner, north of Interstate 94.

Police say a "verbal altercation" started between the victim and an "unknown suspect," who shot the victim. The victim, Estervanico Dickerson, was privately conveyed to a hospital, but died from his injuries. The Wayne County Medical Examiner says Dickerson died of a gunshot wound to the chest, and that his death was a homicide.

Cortez Martin, 33, faces charges of first-degree premeditated murder, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearm. He was arraigned Friday at Detroit's 36th District Court and denied bond by Magistrate Bari Wood. (Photo: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

In July, about a month after the fatal shooting, a 21-year-old Detroit man named Anfhony West was charged with second-degree murder, armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of felony firearm in the case. He was denied bond at his arraignment and remains at Wayne County Jail. West was due for a preliminary examination Aug. 8 but that was rescheduled to Aug. 19, before Judge Kenyetta Jones.

Martin has petitioned for a court-appointed attorney. The cases will be consolidated at some point, said Maria Miller, a spokeswoman for the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. But new court dates were not immediately available.

Martin has petitioned for a court-appointed attorney. The cases will be consolidated at some point, said Maria Miller, a spokeswoman for the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. But new court dates were not immediately available.

Per Michigan State Police, arguments were the leading-known circumstance preceding homicides in Michigan.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig, in responding to a rash of shootings this spring and summer that involve arguments, launched a "Check Yourself" campaign in June, encouraging cooler heads to prevail before violence does.

