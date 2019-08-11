Detroit — A 22-year-old man was slain in a shooting late Saturday night on Detroit's west side, the latest violent incident in Detroit that started with an argument, police said.

The fatal shooting took place about 11:25 p.m. on the 14000 block of Hampshire. That's north of Harper and west of Chalmers.

Police say the victim and a man believed to be about 24 argued about a "past incident," when the suspect pulled a gun and fired several shots at the victim, striking him.

The suspect then fled, and hasn't been seen since.

Medics arrived, but pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a 24-year-old black male standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, with dark skin, a medium build, a "short fade" afro and tattoos on his neck and left forearm. He wore a white T-shirt, black baggy jeans, and carried a handgun.

Arguments were the leading-known circumstance preceding homicides in Michigan in 2018, per Michigan State Police.

