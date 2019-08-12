Eighty bricks containing 96.7 kilograms of suspected cocaine was seized July 30 at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario. (Photo: Canada Border Services Agency)

Windsor — More than 210 pounds of suspected cocaine was seized by Canadian authorities at the Ambassador Bridge, officials said Monday.

The Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they seized 213 pound of the suspected drug on July 30 from a tractor trailer at the Ambassador Bridge Commercial Operations in Windsor after it was referred for a secondary examination.

During the examination, officers and a drug-detecting dog found 80 bricks of suspected cocaine inside the commercial load. The driver was arrested and the suspected cocaine was seized.

Authorities have identified the truck's driver as a 27-year-old from Lasalle, Quebec, Canada.

Police continue to investigate, officials said, but he faces charges that include the importation of controlled drugs and substances and possession of drugs for the purposes of trafficking.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/08/12/210-pounds-suspect-cocaine-seized-ambassador-bridge/1986514001/