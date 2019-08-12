LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A 63-year-old Detroit man was reported missing Sunday afternoon after taking the keys of his caregiver and driving away from his residence, police said.

Phillip Mason was last seen around 1:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of the Lodge, where he resides, according to Detroit police. Mason, who is incapacitated and has a guardian, left his wheelchair at home, police said. He has left his home before in the past.

Mason is described as a 63-year old black male, 5 feet 7 inches, 150 lbs. with a light-brown complexion, brown eyes with short, salt-and-pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a lime green T-shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

Police ask anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to call the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-1300 or (313) 596-1340.

