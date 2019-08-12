A 63-year-old Detroit man was reported missing Sunday afternoon after taking the keys of his caregiver and driving away from his residence, police said.

Phillip Mason, 63, of Detroit was reported missing at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Phillip Mason was last seen around 1:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of the Lodge, where he resides, according to Detroit police. Mason, who is incapacitated and has a guardian, left his wheelchair at home, police said. He has left his home before in the past.

Mason is described as a 63-year old black male, 5 feet 7 inches, 150 lbs. with a light-brown complexion, brown eyes with short, salt-and-pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a lime green T-shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

Police ask anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to call the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-1300 or (313) 596-1340.

