Detroit — Detroit police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the school's Old Main building, officials said Monday.

Wayne State University’s Old Main. (Photo: Mike Tokarz, Special to Detroit News)

The body was found in a restroom, university officials said.

"Preliminary information indicates that the deceased is a 49-year-old former Wayne State student," the school said in a statement. "Because there are not any obvious signs of trauma or foul play, we do not believe there is a campus safety threat related to the death. Our thoughts and prayers go out to family and friends of the deceased."

