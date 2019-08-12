Police probe death of man whose body was found on WSU campus
Detroit — Detroit police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the school's Old Main building, officials said Monday.
The body was found in a restroom, university officials said.
"Preliminary information indicates that the deceased is a 49-year-old former Wayne State student," the school said in a statement. "Because there are not any obvious signs of trauma or foul play, we do not believe there is a campus safety threat related to the death. Our thoughts and prayers go out to family and friends of the deceased."
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/08/12/police-probe-death-man-found-wsu-campus/1986737001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.