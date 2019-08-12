Detroit — Police need the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect in a gas station double-shooting that took place early Saturday morning on Detroit's west side.

The incident took place at about 2:10 a.m. at an Exxon gas station in the 17200 block of Harper Avenue, police said.

A 35-year-old suspect armed with a handgun entered the gas station with his female friend, police said.

The two victims were at the gas station with three other unknown men and began talking to the woman. A fight ensued between the two victims and the suspect and shots were fired. The suspect fled the scene on foot, police said.

Both victims were privately conveyed to the hospital. The first victim, a 33-year-old was shot in the thigh and is listed in serious condition. The second, a 36-year-old, was shot twice in his body and arm and is listed in critical condition.

Police describe the suspect as 30 to 35 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, with dark skin and a slim build. He wore a navy blue shirt and shorts.

Detroit police ask anyone with information on the double shooting to call the department's fifth precinct at 313-596-5540. Tipsters who prefer anonymity can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/08/12/police-seek-publics-help-gas-station-double-shooting/1984723001/