Detroit — A man believed to be in his 20s was gunned down Monday afternoon on the northbound service drive of the Lodge Freeway on Detroit's west side, police said.

The fatal shooting took place about 3:45 p.m. between Lawrence and Collingwood, which is north of Chicago Boulevard.

Police say two men in a U-Haul truck are suspected in the shooting, but the circumstances preceding it are not known, and no descriptions of the men were immediately available.

