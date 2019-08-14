2 sought in fatal shooting of driver in Detroit
Detroit police are working to find two people accused of fatally shooting a driver Wednesday afternoon on the city's north side.
A witness told investigators the pair drove an older-model red pickup when they "ambushed" the victim in a 2008 Jeep Liberty near Penrose and Carman at about 3:55 p.m., police said in a statement.
One of the men left the truck to fire while his passenger shot from inside, according to the release.
The victim, identified as a 29-year-old man, as pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities did not have a full description of the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
