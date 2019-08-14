Detroit police are working to find two people accused of fatally shooting a driver Wednesday afternoon on the city's north side.

Buy Photo Suspects arrived and fled the scene in an older model red pickup. (Photo: The Detroit News)

A witness told investigators the pair drove an older-model red pickup when they "ambushed" the victim in a 2008 Jeep Liberty near Penrose and Carman at about 3:55 p.m., police said in a statement.

One of the men left the truck to fire while his passenger shot from inside, according to the release.

The victim, identified as a 29-year-old man, as pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not have a full description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/08/14/2-sought-fatal-shooting-driver-detroit/2016077001/