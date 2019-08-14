Detroit — Police are investigating a home invasion and theft on Detroit's east side early Wednesday morning.

At 4:55 a.m. a man, believed to be 25, kicked in a 24-year-old woman's door on the 15000 block of Manning. That's south of East State Fair and west of Hayes.

After kicking in the door, the man went upstairs, took the woman's laptop and cellphone, and left. Police did not report that the woman suffered any injuries.

Police describe the man as black, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 210 pounds, with a goatee. He wore a white T-shirt, black shorts and a black baseball hat.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/08/14/police-man-kicks-door-steals-laptop-cellphone/2006240001/