Police: Man shot near east side motel; car, female 'companion' missing
Detroit — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot early Wednesday on Detroit's east side after his car was stolen. A female "companion" hasn't been seen since, police said.
The shooting took place at 3:07 a.m. near the Cabana Motel on Harper, east of Conner.
Police say the victim was driving a gold Buick LeSabre, and had a woman with him.
The circumstances preceding the shooting are not immediately known; the victim was unable to give a statement to police.
The Buick, and the woman haven't been seen since. No age or description for the woman was offered. The Buick is a 2003 LeSabre, with Michigan license plate CVB 425.
