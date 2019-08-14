Detroit — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot early Wednesday on Detroit's east side after his car was stolen. A female "companion" hasn't been seen since, police said.

The shooting took place at 3:07 a.m. near the Cabana Motel on Harper, east of Conner.

Police say the victim was driving a gold Buick LeSabre, and had a woman with him.

The circumstances preceding the shooting are not immediately known; the victim was unable to give a statement to police.

The Buick, and the woman haven't been seen since. No age or description for the woman was offered. The Buick is a 2003 LeSabre, with Michigan license plate CVB 425.

