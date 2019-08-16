Detroit — A Detroit teen has been charged after a 10-year-old girl was shot with a BB gun last week on the city's west side, officials said.

Michael Cooks, 17, was arraigned Saturday on a count of assault with dangerous weapon, a four-year felony, and a count of possessing a weapon during the commission of a felony, which carries a penalty of two years in prison, according to court records.

A magistrate set Cooks' bond at $2,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for Aug. 27. In addition, he was ordered to not have any contact with the victim and to not have any firearms or weapons in is his possession, the court said.

The charges stem from an incident that happened at about 3:20 p.m. last Thursday in the area of Chippewa and Tracey near Schaefer Highway and Pembroke.

Police said Cooks approached a 10-year-old girl while she was walking home from a park and asked her where she was coming from. He then allegedly produced a black BB gun from the waistband of his pants and shot her in both legs.

The girl ran home and told her father what happened and he immediately called 911, according to authorities. The father then searched the area and found the suspect with a BB gun at the park. He detained Cooks until police officers arrived.

