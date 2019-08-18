Detroit — Spirit Plaza in downtown Detroit will host a rally Sunday afternoon urging two pieces of federal legislation regarding guns in America: mandatory background checks before gun sales, and a process to allow law enforcement to temporarily remove guns from people's homes who exhibit "red flags."

Sunday's rally comes just hours after an eight-hour period, between Saturday night and Sunday morning, where Detroit had eight people shot, one of them fatally, at six shooting scenes.

"Our focus is to get Congress to act at a federal level to get background checks passed," said Lindsay Warren, a deputy leader of the Michigan chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. "The House has passed this, but the Senate has not acted. That’s the biggest focus. We’ve had some success at the state levels, but we really want to work at the national level so every American is covered, and every American is safer."

Tosha Pelfrey of Moms Demand Action speaks during a rally to protest gun violence n front of the United Building in Charleston, W.Va., Saturday. (Photo: Chris Dorst, AP)

Warren said Sunday's rally is meant for "mothers and others," and will attract people of all walks of life. The rally will be put on in collaboration with a student group, Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. Both are under the umbrella of Everytown for Gun Safety.

Asked for her reaction to Detroit's overnight shooting numbers, Warren said "there's definitely a need to look at things like racism and poverty and the reasons why people are disproportionately affected in Detroit. You have to look at some of the core issues of why someone in Detroit feels they need a gun for protection."

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., speaks as Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., left, and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, second from right, listen at a news conference after the House voted to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act. (Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP)

Warren said about 400 people could show up to Sunday's rally. Expected to join them are Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, a Dearborn Democrat, and Mary Sheffield, president pro tem of the Detroit City Council.

While the rally is spurred by mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, it was the December 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, during which 20 children and six adults were killed, that led to the creation of the national Moms Demand group, Warren said there's more to the story of gun violence in America than mass shootings.

"Of course these mass shootings get a lot of press because they’re alarming, and terrifying, and no one ever wants to be a part of one, but what often gets ignored in cities like Detroit, or Baltimore, or Chicago, is the daily gun violence,” Warren said.

She added that 60 percent of gun deaths in America are suicides, numbers confirmed by a June 2019 statistical report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"You can't ignore that either."

Buy Photo Mary Sheffield, Detroit City Council Pro Tem (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Beyond a want for background checks to precede every gun sale in America, "we’re interested in red flag laws too," Warren said,"because those can help in situations where people are a threat to themselves, not just others. That would allow a family member to petition a court, through due process, to temporarily remove weapons from someone who is a threat to themselves or others," for a period of time between two weeks and one year.

"It's not a permanent removal; just until someone gets help," Warren said.

The focus of Sunday's action is federal legislation, but most of the group's work happens at the state level, she said.

"Michigan's been a tough nut to crack," Warren admitted. "We've done a lot more on defeating bad bills. We call it losing forward. We do have a gun violence prevention caucus in Michigan, and they are working toward not only a (state) red flag law, but a domestic violence law as well. While we haven't had any big wins in Michigan, we've had a lot of really bad bills, like 'guns everywhere,' defeated."

Warren noted that there are gun owners in the group's membership, which numbers about 2,000 active members in Oakland and Macomb county. The group got so large that this week it decided to split into county-specific groups, and the Oakland group is about twice as large as its Macomb counterpart, said the 42-year-old Royal Oak resident.

There is a western Wayne County group as well, but none in Detroit. Not yet.

"We look to our members of guidance, and equity, and diversity, and inclusion," Warren said. "To be frank, we have a lot of white, middle-aged women as volunteers. We don't want to come in as white saviors. We want to provide the tools of our organization (for them to) take ownership of it."

