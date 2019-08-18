Detroit — Between the 9 p.m. hour of Saturday and the 5 a.m. hour of Sunday, Detroit police investigated at least six shooting scenes involving eight victims, including one homicide.

Five of the six shooting scenes took place on the city's west side. Seven of the eight shooting victims are men.

The shootings took place just hours before the Michigan chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, gun-control advocacy groups, will hold a rally urging federal background checks and "red flag" laws at Spirit Plaza right outside Detroit City Hall Sunday afternoon.

Buy Photo Between the 9 p.m. hour of Saturday and the 5 a.m. hour of Sunday, Detroit police investigated at least six shooting scenes involving eight victims, including one homicide. (Photo: The Detroit News)

Among the expected speakers are Mary Sheffield, president pro tem of the Detroit City Council, and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell of Dearborn.

2 shot, 1 killed in shootout after argument at block party

Two men were shot, one of them fatally, early Sunday morning at a block party on the city's west side.

The shooting took place about 2:45 a.m. on the 16500 block of Stansbury. That's south of West McNichols and west of Schaefer.

Police say two men, one 26 and the other 29, got into a "verbal altercation."

The 26-year-old allegedly pulled a gun and shot the 29-year-old man in the leg.

That's when an "unknown assailant" pulled a gun of his own and shot the 26-year-old man in the back. He died at the scene.

The 29-year-old man was privately conveyed to an area hospital and listed in stable condition.

Per Michigan State Police data, arguments were the leading-known circumstance preceding homicides in Michigan in 2018.

Three-man team shoots man; woman hit fleeing scene

Saturday night at 9:15 p.m., on the 3400 block of Greusel, police say a three-man shooting team shot two victims, one man and one woman, both 37 years old. That's south of Michigan Avenue and west of Junction, on the city's west side.

Police say the woman was sitting in a vehicle on the block as three men wearing hoodies approached the location and fired shots, wounding the male victim.

The driver of the vehicle drove away from the scene, but the 37-year-old woman, a passenger, was struck by the gunfire.

The male victim was privately conveyed to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

The woman was taken to the hospital by the driver and listed in stable condition.

Man drives self to hospital after Seven Mile shooting

A little less than an hour later, at 10:10 p.m., a 30-year-old man was driving his 2011 Chrysler 200 in the area of West Seven Mile and Gilchrist when he was shot, under circumstances police describe as "unknown." That's east of the Southfield Freeway.

After being shot, the victim drove himself to the hospital and was listed in temporary serious condition.

Man, 23, shot outside west side gas station

A 23-year-old man was listed in serious condition after a shooting in front of a Plymouth Road gas station.

The shooting took place about 4:20 a.m. in front of the Zoom Gas Station on the 14500 block of Plymouth Road.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times by what they describe as an "unknown suspect."

He walked to the parking lot after being shot, but then collapsed. After being privately conveyed to the hospital, the victim was listed in serious condition.

CPL holder 'detained' after shooting at east-side coney shop

Police are working to untangle a shooting that took place inside a Papa's Coney Island, on the 19100 block of Kelly, just before 4:40 a.m. That's just north of East Seven Mile.

While police say the "details surrounding the shooting are unclear," the 26-year-old male victim was taken into surgery and listed in critical condition.

The man police believe shot him is a CPL holder, who was "detained" at the scene. Police have recovered what they believe to be both men's firearms.

Man beaten, shot on west side

A 26-year-old man told police he was assaulted and eventually shot by a group of three men who approached him early Sunday on a west side street.

The assault and shooting took place about 4:50 a.m. in the area of Sussex and Joy Road. That's just east of Greenfield.

The victim told police that "two to three men" approached him and assaulted him, and that once he was on the ground, one of the men shot him.

The victim then ran into a home on the 8500 block of Sussex to ask for help. After being transported to the hospital, he was listed in stable condition.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/08/18/police-eight-shot-one-killed-six-scenes-overnight-detroit/2045189001/