Detroit — Police in Detroit are investigating two shootings between family members over the weekend — one between brothers, the other between a nephew and an uncle.

Both shootings followed arguments.

The first, the incident between brothers, took place Sunday afternoon, just before 3 p.m. on the 2900 block of Leslie. That's on Detroit's west side, south of West Davison, west of Linwood.

Police say the brothers, 23 and 25, "engaged in a physical altercation in the driveway."

The younger brother allegedly pulled out a gun and shot his older brother, who was grazed by the bullet.

After being privately conveyed to the hospital, the victim was listed in stable condition. The suspect fled the scene.

Seven hours later, at 9:55 p.m. on the 1000 block of East Canfield, just east of Interstate 75, police say a 46-year-old man was allegedly shot by his nephew, who is believed to be 18 or 19.

The two men "have an ongoing dispute" that came to a boil before the shooting, police said. After the gunfire, the shooter fled the scene. But he may have left behind a handgun, which was recovered by police.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his late teens, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with light skin and an afro. He wore a gray hoodie and dark pants with a red stripe.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/08/19/family-feuds-brother-shoots-brother-nephew-shoots-uncle-detroit/2049226001/