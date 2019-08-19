A 9-year-old girl was mauled to death by three dogs Monday on Detroit's west side, police said.

Buy Photo Detroit Police investigators are where dogs attacked a girl along Central near Smart in Detroit on Monday. (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)

The girl, believed to have lived on the next block, was attacked in an alley near Central and Smart at about 4 p.m. Monday, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Kirkwood said. She has not been identified.

Buy Photo Detroit Police investigators at the scene where a dog attacked a little girl as she later died of her injuries along Central near Smart in Detroit on Monday, August 19, 2019 Max Ortiz, The Detroit News (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Neighbors threw a brick to scare away the dogs, which police described as pitbulls.

It wasn't clear if the dogs had run away or were taken by Detroit Animal Control. Police at the scene could not verify if the dogs had been removed from the scene. They were described as pit bulls or pit-bull mixes.

Neighbors gathered near the site of the attack Monday evening as Detroit police officers conducted their investigation.

Buy Photo Edward Cruz of Detroit talks to a Detroit Police officer moments after a 9-year-old girl was attacked by dogs. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

