A 9-year-old girl was mauled to death by three dogs Monday on Detroit's west side, police said.
The girl, believed to have lived on the next block, was attacked in an alley near Central and Smart at about 4 p.m. Monday, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Kirkwood said. She has not been identified.
Neighbors threw a brick to scare away the dogs, which police described as pitbulls.
It wasn't clear if the dogs had run away or were taken by Detroit Animal Control. Police at the scene could not verify if the dogs had been removed from the scene. They were described as pit bulls or pit-bull mixes.
Neighbors gathered near the site of the attack Monday evening as Detroit police officers conducted their investigation.
