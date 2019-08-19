Detroit — Drivers commuting to downtown Detroit on Monday morning will have to pick a different exit after the city said it would close a section of Larned for street repairs.

The city is working with the Michigan Department of Transportation to close the Larned Street exit from the Lodge Freeway before the start of rush hour, according to a news release from the city Sunday night.

Motorists coming downtown are encouraged to use Bagley or Jefferson as alternate exits from the Lodge.

City workers noticed a section of Larned Street between the Lodge Freeway and Griswold Street has "a significant cavity" below a portion of Larned near Shelby Street, the release said.

The city hasn't released how long the closure will occur.

The cause of the cavity is unknown, but due to its size, city officials decided to close access to Larned as a precaution so crews can excavate the area and determine the cause of the cavity and repair it.

DDOT and SMART traffic on some routes will be rerouted to the nearest accessible bus stop at Spirit Plaza. Local access on Larned will be available via Washington Boulevard for the Foundation Hotel and Crown Plaza Detroit.

The cavity "potentially impacts enough of the roadway where they felt it best to close off the street so they can get to the cause and avoid any possible sinkhole," said John Roach, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's communications director.

