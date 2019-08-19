Detroit — A 41-year-old man was gunned down early Monday morning during an argument on Detroit's east side, police said.

The fatal shooting took place about 6:40 a.m. on the 4100 block of Alter, said Officer Vanessa Burt, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's north of Mack.

Police say the victim argued with a man who pulled a gun and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing in a newer model black pickup truck.

Medics arrived, but the victim died from his injuries.

According to Michigan State Police data, arguments were the leading-known circumstance in homicides in Michigan in 2018.

