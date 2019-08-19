Detroit — A man angry that another man had been in contact with his girlfriend confronted and allegedly shot the man early Monday near the Detroit River on the east side, police said.

The shooting took place about 12:50 a.m. in a driveway on the 500 block of Parkview. That's between East Jefferson to the north and the Detroit River to the south.

It occurred in the Joseph Berry subdivision, same neighborhood as a home Kid Rock has listed for sale, and the same neighborhood as the Manoogian Mansion, the longtime official home of Detroit's mayor.

Police say the shooter was driving a newer model blue Hyundai Sonata when he approached the victim, a 27-year-old man, in the area of East Jefferson and McClellan.

The two argued, and one man pulled a gun. The victim tried unsuccessfully to disarm him and then tried to run when he was shot.

The victim was listed in stable condition at a hospital.

The shooter fled. Police describe him as standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with short dread locks, dark skin and a skinny build.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/08/19/man-shot-ankle-berry-subdivision-after-dispute-over-woman/2049626001/