Detroit — Detroit police are asking for help in finding two males wanted in connection to an Aug. 8 shooting that left one dead and two others wounded.

At about 9 p.m. on Aug. 8, two people, each 28 years old, and a 44-year-old in a black Chevrolet Impala were approached by two males in a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee on the 19300 block of Westmoreland on the city's west side. Shots were fired from the Cherokee on the Impala, and the victims began to drive away.

Detroit police are searching for a man in his early 20s, pictured in the Nike hoodie, who fired multiple shots at a vehicle resulting in a vehicle crash that killed one on August 8 (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

As the victims attempted to escape, the suspects fired more shots into the Impala, causing the driver to lose control and drive into a telephone pole on the 17000 block of West Seven Mile. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Two others received gunshot wounds.

The suspects in the Cherokee were captured on Project Green Light video at the 13600 block of McNichols on the city's west side at about 9:06 p.m. while pumping gas. The Cherokee was found burned at about 9:45 p.m. in the area of Glenwood Avenue, between Brock and Hayes streets, on the city's east side.

A male who was the passenger in the Cherokee is described as being in his early 20s, with a medium-brown complexion and slim build, wearing a dark hooded Nike sweatshirt and dark jeans.

Another male, who was the driver of the Jeep, is described as having a medium-brown complexion, medium-to-stocky build, wearing a dark Puma hoodie, dark shorts and white shoes.

Anyone who has seen the males or knows of their whereabouts is asked to call

the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at (313) 596- 2260 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-2587.

