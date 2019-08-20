Detroit — The 9-year-old girl killed in a dog-mauling attack Monday night on Detroit's west side has been identified as Emma Hernandez, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner.

Emma died from multiple injuries, the medical examiner said, and her death was an accident.

The owner of three dogs is in custody after the animals killed Emma in an alley on Central, off Smart, as she rode a bike. That's south of West Warren and east of Lonyo.

The girl’s father, Armando Hernandez, said the man was warned that a fence was too flimsy to hold the dogs. He told radio station WWJ that he is “speechless” and “empty” after the attack. His efforts at CPR failed to revive Emma on Monday, he said.

Hernandez says he sees his daughter “every time I close my eyes.”

Police described the dogs as pit bulls or pit-bull mixes. One was shot and killed by a bystander while a medical crew tried to save the girl in an alley. The other dogs were captured.

Police say neighbors threw bricks at the dogs to try to stop the attack.

As of late Tuesday morning, a GoFundMe page created to cover the costs of Emma's funeral had raised more than $2,000 and had been shared nearly 1,000 times.

The page reads, in part:

Emma was a wonderful child who touched the lives of those around her. She leaves behind a family that loves her immensely.



Emma dedicated her life to school work, playing and enjoying life with her family. Quick to get a head start on school work. She was such a smart and silly girl. Loved to be outdoors and play with her cousins. A beautiful soul inside and out.



We are all devastated by Emma’s loss and were not prepared for the high cost of a funeral service.

Associated Press contributed.

