Detroit — Detroit Rapper Tee Grizzley is mourning the loss of his aunt, Jobina "JB" Brown, after the car in which they were riding was shot at Tuesday night on the city's east side, reports say.

Tee Grizzley, 25, whose real name is Terry Sanchez Wallace Jr., was riding with his aunt, who is also his manager, when she was fatally shot, TMZ reported.

Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley. (Photo: Twitter)

Detroit police could not confirm the identities of the shooting victims but told The Detroit News that a fatal shooting occurred at 9 p.m. in the 3000 block of 3 Mile Road on Tuesday. The ages of the victims match the ages of Brown and the rapper.

According to Detroit police, a black Chrysler 300, occupied by a woman, 41, and two men, ages 25 and 34, was stopped at a location in the block of 3 Mile Drive. When the driver exited the vehicle, shots were fired from an unknown location.

The woman was shot on her left side sitting in the back of the Chrysler.

The driver fled to the area of Buckingham and Mack, where he met up police. No other injuries were reported to police.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. It's unknown if it was a targeted attack, police said Wednesday.

No arrests have been made and the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating.

Tee Grizzley is a former Michigan State University student signed by Atlantic Records. He's best known for his singles "First Day Out," "No Effort," "Colors" and "From the D to the A."

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/08/21/tee-grizzley-car-shot-aunt-manager-killed-shooting-gunman-detroit/2079234001/