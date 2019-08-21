Detroit — Three prison inmates stabbed, beat, kicked and stomped to death Christian Maire, the mastermind of an international child exploitation ring who was killed inside the federal prison in Milan in January, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday.

Alex "Sniper" Casto, 39, Jason "J" Kechego, 38, and Adam "Creeper" Wright were charged with first-degree premeditated murder and accused of conspiring to prey upon smaller, weaker inmates, including Maire and another member of the child exploitation ring, Michael Figura, prosecutors said.

Christian Maire, the mastermind of an international child exploitation ring, was killed and a second defendant injured after being stabbed in what is believed to be a targeted attack by fellow inmates at Milan federal prison, sources told The News. (Photo: Bill Pugliano, Getty Images / Linkedin)

The case was unsealed amid heightened scrutiny of conditions within the nation's federal prison system, which drew scrutiny earlier this month following the suicide of Jeffrey Epstein.

Maire was killed Jan. 2 and autopsy results showed he was repeatedly stabbed and bashed in the head.

Maire, 40, of Binghamton, New York, a well-educated co-founder of a computer graphics company, and Figura were assaulted in what is believed to be a targeted stabbing attack by fellow inmates at Milan, sources previously told The News.

The assault happened less than one month after Maire was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison. Figura, 36, an IT specialist at the University of Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 31 1/4 years in prison.

Maire and Figura belonged to an international child exploitation ring that perfected the art of preying on preteen and teenage girls. Members of the ring who were called hunters posed as teenage boys and trolled social media websites to lure victims to a private online chatroom before manipulating more than 100 children, including at least one from Metro Detroit, to strip, masturbate and perform sex acts on camera.

