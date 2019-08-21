Detroit — A 41-year-old woman was killed in a shooting late Tuesday night on Detroit's east side, police said.

The shooting took place about 9 p.m. on the 3600 block of Three Mile Drive, said Bryan Warrick, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department. That's north of Mack and west of East Outer Drive.

Three Mile Drive runs north and south and is different from Three Mile, which is Plymouth Road, and runs east and west on the city's west side.

Police say a motorist was in the area, dropping someone off, when he heard the sound of someone trying to open the back door of his vehicle.

Then he heard gunfire and drove off.

Police found the victim, wounded from gunshots. Medics transported her to a hospital, but she died.

