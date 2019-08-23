Detroit police search for missing man, mom, 2 kids
Detroit police are seeking tips to find four people, including two children, reported missing in the last week.
Lawrence Tomlin III was last seen at about 4 a.m. Aug. 16 in the 6000 block of W. Outer Drive and hasn't been heard from since, investigators said in a statement Friday.
The 21-year-old male is in good physical condition but has a mental illness, according to the release.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1200 or 313-596-1240.
In a separate case, relatives have been unable to reach Kimberly Stajkowski or her two children, Michelle, 4, and son Oliver, 1, for nearly a week.
The 23-year-old last spoke with her mother on Aug. 18 and has not returned home to the 13000 block of LaSalle on the city's west side, investigators said in a statement.
Stajkowski is nine months pregnant and has been diagnosed with a mental illness, police said.
Anyone who has seen her or Michelle and Oliver is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5900 or 313-596-5940.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.