Lawrence Tomlin III hasn't been seen since 4 a.m. Friday in the 6000 block of W. Outer Dr. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit police are seeking tips to find four people, including two children, reported missing in the last week.

Lawrence Tomlin III was last seen at about 4 a.m. Aug. 16 in the 6000 block of W. Outer Drive and hasn't been heard from since, investigators said in a statement Friday.

The 21-year-old male is in good physical condition but has a mental illness, according to the release.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1200 or 313-596-1240.

Kimberly Stajkowski last spoke with relatives on Aug. 18. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

In a separate case, relatives have been unable to reach Kimberly Stajkowski or her two children, Michelle, 4, and son Oliver, 1, for nearly a week.

The 23-year-old last spoke with her mother on Aug. 18 and has not returned home to the 13000 block of LaSalle on the city's west side, investigators said in a statement.

Stajkowski is nine months pregnant and has been diagnosed with a mental illness, police said.

Anyone who has seen her or Michelle and Oliver is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5900 or 313-596-5940.

Kimberly Stajkowski (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Oliver Stajkowski, 1, seen in a family photo. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

