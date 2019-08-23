Detroit police were on the scene of a barricaded situation Friday night on the city's west side.

Officers had been called to the 7200 block of Faust after someone in the neighborhood reported a man shooting at a vehicle, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

When they arrived before 10 p.m., "he retreated back into his house" and refused to return outside, Donakowski said.

Officers and the police department's Special Response Unit remained on the scene negotiating with the man after 11 p.m. Other information was not released.

