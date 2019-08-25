Detroit — A 26-year-old man has been denied bond and will remain jailed as he faces charges in the slaying of a 36-year-old man in January on Detroit's east side.

On the morning of Jan. 24, 36-year-old Jahil Acuff was found slain at his home on the 4300 block of Grayton. That's north of Mack and west of Cadieux on Detroit's east side.

Jahil Acuff (Photo: Crime Stoppers)

One person has already pleaded guilty to a felony related to Acuff's death. Lmia Wilson, 30, accepted a guilty plea on August 21 to a charge of armed robbery causing serious injury.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy dropped charges of felony murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. She will be sentenced on Sept. 20 by Judge Ulysses Boykin at Wayne County Circuit Court.

Jovan Houston, 26, now faces charges of felony murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and armed robbery causing serious injury — the same charges Wilson faced before pleading guilty. Houston was denied bond at his arraignment Friday at Detroit's 36th District Court.

He is due for a probable cause conference on Sept. 6 and a preliminary examination on Sept. 13, both before Judge Kenyetta Jones.

Houston and Wilson are only two of the four people charged in Acuff's death. The others have not yet been arrested or arraigned.

