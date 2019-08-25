Earthmover used in smash-and-grab at Detroit liquor store
Detroit — Police said a liquor store theft Sunday morning on the city's west side involved the use of a large construction vehicle to break through the front of the store.
Someone took numerous bottles of liquor from JR Party Store on Plymouth Road after using a type of earthmoving equipment to break in through the front of the store on Grandmont Avenue at about 5:22 a.m. Sunday, Detroit police said. Police described the equipment as a bulldozer.
Anyone with information on the incident or knows who may have been involved is asked to call
the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct Unit at (313) 596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-2587.
