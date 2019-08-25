Detroit — Police are working to identify a white woman, believed to be in her 40s, who was found dead Sunday morning after a hit-and-run crash on Detroit's east side.

It was about 7:10 a.m. when the woman was found unresponsive, in the street, on Van Dyke at Buhr. That's north of East McNichols.

Buy Photo The circumstances preceding the crash are not immediately known. What police do believe is that whoever hit the woman did not stop or call 911. (Photo: The Detroit News)

Police say medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. She was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and black pants. The woman's flip flops were found several feet away from her body.

No suspect or vehicle description is immediately available, and the circumstances preceding the crash are not immediately known. What police do believe is that whoever hit the woman did not stop or call 911.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/08/25/unidentified-woman-killed-hit-and-run-detroits-east-side/2114397001/