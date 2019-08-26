Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 reward for tips to find two suspects in a fatal shooting in Detroit.

The suspects were caught on camera before fleeing the scene. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Michigan)

The pair is accused of opening fire on a 51-year-old man during a robbery attempt at about 2:50 p.m. May 15 in the 2200 block of Lothrop.

Both people were picked up after the shooting by an unknown driver in a silver Chevrolet Captiva manufactured between 2012 and 2014, investigators said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can anonymously submit tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.

