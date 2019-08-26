Detroit — Low-income residents will now have access to free financial counseling at centers opening up throughout the city, officials announced Monday.

The first two of six Financial Empowerment Centers planned for Detroit are officially offering services to Detroiters under a partnership between the city of Detroit, Wayne County Treasurer's Office, businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Officials said the Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency will oversee the effort that will provide one-on-one financial counseling to help low- to moderate-income residents manage finances, pay down debt, increase savings and establish credit.

The initial sites opened Monday in the Wayne County Treasurer's Office at 400 Monroe and Wayne Metro offices at 7310 Woodward Avenue. Four additional locations will be added later this year in other parts of Detroit, officials said.

“Access to opportunity has improved dramatically in the city of Detroit, and residents are starting to see these benefits. But we need to make sure that Detroiters have financial stability to succeed and move forward," Mayor Mike Duggan said in a press release.

“The Financial Empowerment Centers are going to be available so Detroiters know how to make their money work for them, and I am so thankful to all of our partners and funders for making this happen.”

Detroit's empowerment centers are supported by $770,000 from the national Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund, JPMorgan Chase and The Skillman Foundation as well as the city of Detroit and Wayne County Treasurer's Office.

“This new Financial Empowerment Center takes a serious, holistic approach to financial counseling which, in turn, can help struggling taxpayers take advantage of existing programs, better manage their financial affairs, and retain ownership of their properties," added Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree.

The effort was first piloted in New York City under Mayor Michael Bloomberg in 2008.

In 2013, the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund awarded its first grants to replicate the model in five cities through a $16.2 million, three-year investment by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Bloomberg Philanthropies in 2017 announced a dozen other communities, including Detroit, would join the effort to launch free, one-on-one financial counseling for low-income residents through a $7.75 million investment as part of its American Cities Initiative.

The model works to pair counseling with other services including job training, housing assistance, water affordability and utility assistance.

"It’s through collective impact initiatives like this that our most challenging and pressing social issues can be addressed," said Louis D. Piszker, chief executive officer for Wayne Metro.

JPMorgan Chase's contribution to the empowerment center is part of its $200 million commitment to connect more Detroiters with economic opportunity.

Across the country, Financial Empowerment Centers have worked with almost 85,000 clients, helping them reduce individual debt by more than $100 million, and increasing their families’ savings by close to $10 million, officials noted in a Monday news release.

“Local leaders know first-hand the connection between family financial stability and community financial stability,” said Jonathan Mintz, president and CEO of the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund.

“Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree are strong believers in the growing national movement to bring free, high-quality financial counseling as a public service to their residents; we are proud to partner with them on this critical work.”

To schedule an appointment, residents should call (313) 322-6222 or visit detroitfec.org for more information.

