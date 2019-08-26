Ramp from southbound I-75 at I-96 closed in Detroit after semi crashes
Detroit — The exit ramp off southbound Interstate 75 is closed at Interstate 96 in Detroit after a semitrailer overturned, authorities said.
The crash caused the semitrailer to leak about 50 gallons of fuel, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
The Michigan Department of Transportation was notified of the crash at 6:15 p.m.
Michigan State Police in Detroit said on Twitter that it was unknown when the freeway would reopen.
"We will be working to get (the crash and fuel spill) cleaned up and get the roads open so traffic can get moving, but we have to make sure it's a safe situation first," said MDOT spokeswoman Diane Cross. "No two crashes are the same."
MDOT asked Wayne County to turn off their pump houses by the crash so that the fuel leak doesn't get into county's water system.
ecarter@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @EvanJamesCarter
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.