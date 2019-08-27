Detroit — A 25-year-old Detroit man has been denied bond and will remain jailed as he faces murder and armed robbery charges in the late-January shooting death of a 36-year-old man at his home on the city's east side.

Jovan Houston (Photo: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

Demond Terry was denied bond Monday on three charges in Jahil Acuff's death: felony murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and armed robbery causing serious injury.. He is due back at Detroit's 36th District Court on Sept. 6 for a probable cause conference and on Sept. 13 for a preliminary examination, both before Judge Kenyetta Jones.

On the morning of Jan. 24, Jahil Acuff was found dead at his home on the 4300 block of Grayton. That's north of Mack and west of Cadieux on Detroit's east side.

Last week, a 26-year-old Detroit man, Jovan Houston, was denied bond on three charges in Acuff's death: felony murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and armed robbery causing serious injury.

A third man has been charged in Acuff's death, but has not yet been arrested or arraigned.

