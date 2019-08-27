Buy Photo The driver was arrested shortly after the incident Tuesday. (Photo: The Detroit News)

An undercover Detroit police officer was injured Tuesday afternoon in a collision with a homicide suspect trying to flee a traffic stop, investigators said.

A preliminary investigation found that other officers had been seeking the man on the city's east side but he fled "at a high rate of speed," Commander Eric Decker told reporters.

The undercover officer had been called in to assist and was driving on Shoemaker near Pennsylvania when the driver appears to have disregarded a stop sign and T-boned his unmarked vehicle, Decker said.

The officer, who has worked for the department for about 20 years, was pinned inside his vehicle and had to be extricated by fire personnel, Decker added.

He was taken to a hospital and listed in temporary serious condition, said Officer Vanessa Burt, a spokeswoman for the police department.

The driver was arrested. Other details were not immediately available.

